Synaptics’ (SYNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Synaptics stock opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

