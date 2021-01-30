SyncFab (MFG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11,428.00

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One SyncFab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00068368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.80 or 0.00914295 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.24 or 0.04630401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028224 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 tokens. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.