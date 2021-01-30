Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $74.35. 520,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,251,756 shares of company stock valued at $199,507,468. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after buying an additional 691,519 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,313,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,047,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,974.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after buying an additional 463,439 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,849.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 396,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

