SynLev Reaches Market Cap of $1.80 Million (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, SynLev has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. SynLev has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $215,606.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SynLev token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00133327 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067475 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00264089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065237 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,068.75 or 0.91285302 BTC.

About SynLev

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com

SynLev Token Trading

SynLev can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

