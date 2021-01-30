SynLev (SYN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $165,751.00

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, SynLev has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. SynLev has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $165,751.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00048480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00131460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00267905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00066129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00065846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00035041 BTC.

About SynLev

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev

Buying and Selling SynLev

SynLev can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

