Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 125.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 1.3% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $2,592,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.86.

SNPS stock opened at $255.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $280.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

