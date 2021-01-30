TaaS (TAAS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00070268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.68 or 0.00910303 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.47 or 0.04678163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00030019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018573 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

