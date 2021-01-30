Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.64.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $102,334.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,071 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of TRHC traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.79. 331,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,650. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.
