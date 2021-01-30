Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $102,334.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,071 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of TRHC traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.79. 331,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,650. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

