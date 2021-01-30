Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Increased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $121.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average is $92.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.