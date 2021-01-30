Takara Bio (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Trading Up 7.5%

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF)’s share price was up 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.35. Approximately 35 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 68 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85.

About Takara Bio (OTCMKTS:TKBIF)

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Takara Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takara Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.