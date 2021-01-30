Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Up 121.6% in January

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 121.6% from the December 31st total of 767,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TANH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,133. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

