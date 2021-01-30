Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

TH opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 43.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 646.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

