Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

NYSE:TTM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. 1,991,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,770. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.30. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

