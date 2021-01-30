Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.90

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.90 and traded as high as $10.46. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 8,717 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.97.
About Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)
Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.
