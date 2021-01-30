Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.90

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.90 and traded as high as $10.46. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 8,717 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

