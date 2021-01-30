TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total transaction of C$587,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,929.76. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600.

Shares of TRP traded down C$1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$54.81. 2,927,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$54.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.77. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58. The firm has a market cap of C$51.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.159254 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

