TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

TCP stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 261,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. TC PipeLines has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 36.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC PipeLines will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TC PipeLines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TC PipeLines by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,715 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in TC PipeLines by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in TC PipeLines by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,957,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,069,000 after acquiring an additional 373,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TC PipeLines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC PipeLines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

