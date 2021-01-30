TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) (TSE:XTD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.40

TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) (TSE:XTD)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.99. TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 11,164 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.59.

In other news, Director S. Wayne Finch sold 13,300 shares of TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total transaction of C$52,801.00.

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

