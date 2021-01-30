TEAM (TokenStars) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $139,142.31 and approximately $53.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars

