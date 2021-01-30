TEAM (TokenStars) Trading 21.9% Lower This Week (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $137,637.02 and approximately $53.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014161 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

