Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,380.20

Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,380.20 and traded as low as $1,294.00. Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) shares last traded at $1,304.00, with a volume of 71,363 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,424.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,380.20.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

