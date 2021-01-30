Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $421.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE TFX opened at $377.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $414.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 43.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,535,000 after purchasing an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 58.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.