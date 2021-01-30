Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ERIC. Raymond James increased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Danske raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $12.47 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,249,000 after buying an additional 1,772,026 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3,348.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

