Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Shares of ERIC stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 25,820,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,738,563. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Danske raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

