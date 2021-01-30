Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Hercules Capital worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

