Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,513,000 after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,717,000 after purchasing an additional 531,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

