Telemus Capital LLC Buys 892 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $166.82. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.54.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

