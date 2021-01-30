Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,568 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.31. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.14.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

