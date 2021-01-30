Telemus Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

ARCC opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

