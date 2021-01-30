Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,320,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.11.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $134.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average is $123.08.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $126,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

