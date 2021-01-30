Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,555,000 after acquiring an additional 184,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 192.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,175,000 after purchasing an additional 106,252 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $11,596,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 270.7% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 78,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 57,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,985,000 after purchasing an additional 52,089 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Pritchard Capital cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

NYSE SAP opened at $126.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.37. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

