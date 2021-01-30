Telemus Capital LLC Has $9.34 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,835.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,778.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,641.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.