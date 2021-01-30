Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 808.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Ares Capital stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

