Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $426.44 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $453.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.94, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

