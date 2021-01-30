Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

