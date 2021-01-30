Telemus Capital LLC Invests $1.02 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,672,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

