Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 2,496 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE opened at $167.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

