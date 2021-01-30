Telemus Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,146,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,634,000 after purchasing an additional 199,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,335,000 after purchasing an additional 267,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,299,000 after purchasing an additional 207,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

