Telemus Capital LLC Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE stock opened at $167.11 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

