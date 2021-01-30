Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $163.98 on Friday. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $83.16 and a twelve month high of $177.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

