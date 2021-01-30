Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Update

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TKOI opened at $0.04 on Friday. Telkonet has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Telkonet had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 129.26%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

