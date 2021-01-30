Tellor (TRB) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $32.38 or 0.00094597 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $54.17 million and $48.02 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068835 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.17 or 0.00900318 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052830 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005809 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.54 or 0.04363434 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018434 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028139 BTC.
Tellor Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “
Tellor Coin Trading
Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
