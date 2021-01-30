Telos (TLOS) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Telos has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and $93,214.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Telos has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Telos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

