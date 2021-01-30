Teloscoin (TELOS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,799.00

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a market cap of $1.37 million and $2,799.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00209497 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 tokens. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

