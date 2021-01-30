TEMCO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $351,277.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $351,277.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

TEMCO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

