Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the December 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

TDF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 39,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,162. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $3.1975 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the third quarter worth $203,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 20,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

