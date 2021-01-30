Tendies Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $79.69 Million (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Tendies has traded 221.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $79.69 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00132988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067199 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00264064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00065083 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,108.31 or 0.91443462 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,928,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,528,513 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

