TENT (TENT) Price Tops $0.0636 on Major Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. TENT has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $295,999.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TENT has traded up 78.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00131433 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00067897 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00263216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00064898 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,255.68 or 0.91611136 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,279,140 coins and its circulating supply is 32,202,048 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.