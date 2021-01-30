TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.0530 on Top Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One TenX token can currently be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $7.76 million and $13.93 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00068837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.59 or 0.00900139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00051516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.17 or 0.04631302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018439 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,455,797 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.