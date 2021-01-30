TERA Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $701,282.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00131088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00264152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00066482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065322 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,913.73 or 0.90691038 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

