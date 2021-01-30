Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,117 shares of company stock valued at $32,371,353. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.43.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

